Sunday Brunch: Fondue

Posted 10:22 AM, May 13, 2018

Jeff Lawler of Geja's Café in Lincoln Park showed us how to make fondue at home.

 

Geja’s Café Cheese Instructions:

  • Heat wine until almost boiling in double boiler.
  • Add Kirschwasser and let cook for a 5 minutes.
  • Add processed gruyere cheese, cook until cheese is soft.
  • Add shredded gruyere, let melt while stirring occasionally.
  • Add nutmeg, white pepper and garlic powder. Stir until creamy.
  • Mixture should cook for at least 30 minutes.
  • Transfer as needed to fondue pot.
  • Serve with chunks of French bread, apples and grapes for dipping.

 