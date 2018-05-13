Sunday Brunch: Fondue

Jeff Lawler of Geja's Café in Lincoln Park showed us how to make fondue at home.
Geja’s Café Cheese Instructions:
- Heat wine until almost boiling in double boiler.
- Add Kirschwasser and let cook for a 5 minutes.
- Add processed gruyere cheese, cook until cheese is soft.
- Add shredded gruyere, let melt while stirring occasionally.
- Add nutmeg, white pepper and garlic powder. Stir until creamy.
- Mixture should cook for at least 30 minutes.
- Transfer as needed to fondue pot.
- Serve with chunks of French bread, apples and grapes for dipping.