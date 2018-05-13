× Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms Sunday night

The National Storm Prediction Center has outlooked the Chicago area in a Slight Risk of Severe thunderstorms mainly Sunday night (yellow-shaded area on the highlighted map above depicting a 15% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location). The main threat with these storms will be large hail, damaging winds and heavy downpours.

The saturated soils again leave us susceptible to localized flooding where heaviest rainfall occurs – so our area is in the Marginal possibility of Excessive Rainfall (green-shaded area on the map below).

The synoptic pattern has not changed appreciably with a stationary west-east-oriented frontal boundary from southern Iowa through central Illinois and Indiana. The southwest low-level jet flowing through Missouri into southeastern Iowa and western Illinois and overrunning the frontal boundary weakened this morning, but is expected to strengthen again Sunday night and combined with an upper-level impulse, trigger another Mesoscale Convective Complex of strong to severe storms that will spread into our area from the west overnight.

Excessive Rainfall outlook 7AM CDT Sunday to 7AM CDT Monday…