× Warning Expired – Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 6:30PM CDT for portions of Newton, Benton and Jasper Counties in Indiana

Update 6:35PM CDT... Warning has expired - storms have weakened and moved off to the east. _________________________________________________________________ ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN NEWTON...NORTHEASTERN BENTON AND JASPER COUNTIES... At 617 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Gifford to near Collegeville to near Perkins, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near... Gifford and Pleasant Ridge around 720 PM EDT. Hanging Grove, McCoysburg, Moody and Remington around 725 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Mount Ayr and Earl Park.