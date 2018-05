× Missing sailor from Illinois found dead in Washington

Rescuers have located the remains of Navy sailor Jeremiah Adams who was missing.

The 24-year-old is a graduate of Oswego East High School. He disappeared on May 4 while hiking in Washington’s Olympic National Forest.

Adams was a sailor on the U.S.S. Nimitz.

His body was found by a group of hikers, in an area near a bridge washout.

An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death, but foul play is not suspected.