× Missing 18-year-old from Mount Greenwood found dead

CHICAGO — Police have found the body of an 18-year-old Mount Greenwood woman who was reported missing. Karalynn McNicholas was found outside a home on the 6000 block of South Maplewood Avenue, in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Friday morning.

Police did not know her identity when she was found and a missing person’s alert was issued a few hours later, before her body was identified.

The cause for her death has not been released yet.