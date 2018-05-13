× Man and teen robbed at gunpoint in South Loop

CHICAGO — Police are searching for two people who robbed a man and a teenager at gunpoint in the South Loop.

The 20-year-old and 16-year-old were walking to their car in the 800 Block of South Wabash Avenue just before 2:00 A.M.

Police say two other men approached them, showed them a gun and demanded their belongings. The robbers got away with their phones and keys, and drove off in a burgundy Chevrolet Malibu.

The victims were not injured in the robbery.