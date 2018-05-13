Chicago Police to add 100 detectives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago Police held a late night Sunday press conference to announce they were adding 100 detectives to their ranks.

Sergent Al Stinites told reporters, "100 new detectives will begin training a week from Monday as part of the Chicago Police Department's plan to grow. Additionally, another class of detectives will enter the academy before the end of the year which will bring our bureau ranks of detectives up to 12 hundred."

Police say the additional detectives to the force are meant to help them close cases faster.