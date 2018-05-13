Chicago Cubs honor moms fighting breast cancer at Sunday’s game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- On a day dedicated to crosstown rivals at Wrigley Field, many fans found a common bond through Mother’s Day.

It was a happy Mother’s Day for dozens at the Sunday brunch Advocate Health Care put it together honoring the strong women facing breast cancer.

Those women include Vandana Patel, a die-hard Cubs fan, a second grade CPS teacher and mom to 3-year-old Sanaaya.

In October, Patel was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

“It was a wellness check. I was going to my annual appointments and we found a lump,” she said.

Now, at 33, she is two days away from her final chemo treatment. She’s celebrating life on the field.

On Sunday, the Chicago Cubs honored breast cancer survivors many of them moms like Tracy Mckenzie, who even with her fight in progress finds reasons to be thankful.

“I have two daughters, and to find out that my cancer isn’t hereditary, it means the world to me because you worry about them and their future and I’m just glad to be here I’m just so grateful,” she said.

15:15:43 it shows just the awareness of breast cancer, of knowing family history, talking to your mother or grandmother on a day like this,” Dr. Heidi Memmel, Advocate surgeon, said.

Sunday was a day, all about moms. And it was a day that Patel won’t forget, knowing her breast cancer fight is for more than just her, it was also about a 3-year-old little girl, too.

“I want to be here for her. She’s my light and you know what? I will be here for her and I’m not going to stop. I’m going to fight this so I can be here for the long run,” she said.