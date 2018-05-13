× Chicago bishop to give sermon at royal wedding

CHICAGO – A bishop who is a Chicago native will play a big role in the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Kensington Palace announced that the Reverend Michael Curry will deliver a sermon.

Rev. Curry is the first African- American man to serve as presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church– an offshoot of the Church of England.

Markle, an actress, graduated from Northwestern University in 2003.

The royal wedding is scheduled for Saturday.

WGN News will air the wedding beginning at 4 a.m.