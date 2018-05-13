Charges filed against driver in fatal hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A man has been charged with a fatal hit-and-run that started with a police chase.

Police say 22-year-old Curtis Pugh of Matteson, Illinois was the driver of the grey Nissan rental car that hit two people.

Police tried to stop the car just before 6 p.m. Thursday evening for a narcotics investigation, but the car sped off.

Officers chased the car until it got off the southbound Dan Ryan Expressway.

The driver kept going and hit two people walking near 79th Street and Lafayette Avenue.

55-year-old Julia Callaway was on her way to pick up her 2-year-old granddaughter from daycare when she was hit and killed.

A 30-year-old man was also hit, but is okay.

Three people inside the car tried to run off but were taken into custody.

Pugh is scheduled to appear in bond court today.