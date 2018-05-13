Brian Sandalow talks Cubs, White Sox, Bears, and his new book on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's not the last time they'll meet in 2018, but it's going to be a while before they do so again.

The first City Series took place this weekend at Wrigley Field as the Cubs took 2-of-3 game against the White Sox, doing so with incredible offense on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, the South Siders were able to grab the finale to stop a difficult seven-game losing streak.

Brian Sandalow of the Chicago Sun Times was on Sports Feed Sunday to discuss what he's seen in the series along with the team's seasons to date. He also took a little time to talk Bears with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman as well.

Brian also took some time to discuss his new book "Chicago: America's Best Sports Town" on the show, which you can watch in the video above or below.

For more information on Brian's new book, click here.