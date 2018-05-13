A behind-the-scenes look at ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Jesus Christ Superstar" is a Broadway musical that has been around since 1971. But now it's been completely reimagined at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

WGN’s Andrea Darlas went behind the scenes of the brand new production.

The North American premiere of the iconic rock opera features 85 cast members and musicians, gallons of fake blood made in part of soap and 90 pounds of gold glitter for each production.

Props for the performance include a plastic crown of thorns, biblical items and a cape for King Herod made of liquid gold with enough fabric for a 27-foot train.

The set boasts an enormous industrial set with a 37-foot steel greater cross.

“Jesus Christ Superstar” runs through May 20 at the Lyric Opera. For more information, or to buy tickets, visit lyricopera.org.