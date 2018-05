× Skydeck open until midnight during Memorial Day weekend

CHICAGO – The Skydeck at the Willis Tower will have extended hours for this year’s Memorial Day weekend.

Visitors can get a breathtaking view of the city from 10 a.m. to midnight starting Friday, May 25 until Sunday, May 27.

Hours will be back to normal on Memorial Day Monday.

Tickets can be purchased online through Skydeck’s website or in person.