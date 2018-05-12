× Showers/thunderstorms this Saturday morning followed by another complex of strong to severe storms later this afternoon/tonight

Update 6PM CDT…

The Slight Risk of severe storms has been eliminated from the Chicago area with just a Marginal Risk (green-shaded area on the updated highlighted map above) for primarily large hail along with locally heavy rains tonight. Thunderstorms overnight into Sunday could give up to an additional 1 to 1.5-inches of rain by 7PM CDT Sunday (see updated Qualitative Precipitation Map below). The outlook area for Excessive Rainfall remains the same, including a good portion of our area in the Slight Risk (map below).

A complex of showers and thunderstorms a few with small hail will move through the Chicago area from the west early this Saturday morning. Later this afternoon strong to severe thunderstorms look to redevelop over northern Illinois and Iowa, moving east over our area tonight. This morning’s activity will saturate soils, setting the stage for potential localized flooding tonight when heavier rainfall hits.

The National Storm Prediction Center has northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana included in a Slight to Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms (yellow and green-shaded areas on the highlighted map above), mainly late afternoon and tonight – the primary risk being flooding downpours (Excessive rainfall outlook for potential flooding is shown on map below) along with large hail and isolated damaging winds. The greatest threat of severe storms appears to be along and south of Interstate-80.

Excessive Rainfall Outlook map for Saturday/Saturday night…

Qualitative Precipitation Forecast for 7PM Saturday until 7PM CDT Sunday…