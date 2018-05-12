Over 150 women help build a house as part of National Women Build Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOLIET, Ill. -- More than 150 women turned out to partner with Habitat for Humanity this Mother's Day weekend to build a house.

The volunteers showed up in pink shirts and hard hats to work on the female-led construction project that will eventually be a home to a family in Joliet later this summer.

The event was part of Habitat’s celebration of National Women Build Week.

Kristine Byers is the project supervisor. She knows what it’s like to be a female in a male dominated industry.

"When I first started i never saw a woman on a job site. I never saw a woman swinging a hammer. So to be surrounded by so many women who are keen and asking me questions. It's like, 'Oh my gosh, it's been so long,'" she said.

The rain wasn’t a distraction for the female hard hats. Once they got a quick construction tutorial, they were on their way, and the sky was the limit.

Once the beams were up, the women signed their names on pink boards as a sign of their hard work.

About 17,000 to 18,000 volunteers across the country are taking part in National Women Build Week.