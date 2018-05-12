Over $100K of unclaimed Illinois property sold at auction

CHICAGO — The state’s unclaimed property vault is crammed with items from safe deposit boxes unclaimed for more than 10 years.

Those valuables went up for auction on Saturday at the Plumbers Hall in the West Loop.

Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs played the role of auctioneer as his office sold off more than $100,000 worth of unclaimed property.

Among the items on the block are rare coins, jewelry, collectible currency and Rolex watches.

If you think the state has your property, visit illinoistreasurer.gov.