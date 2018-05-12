O’Hare employee proud that sons are entering the ‘family business’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- As people get ready to celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday, some young men actually celebrate their mom every day.

The two are airline employees who are following in their mother's footsteps.

O’Hare International Airport is a second home for Karen Perreira. This weekend marks 21 years with United Airlines ground crew.

Perreira was one of the first women working the ramp when she began.

There is no doubt, it’s a job she loves. It’s a job that gave her income to raise three boys on her own and a chance for them to see mom in action at work.

Her middle son, Geoff, 23, and her oldest, Chris, 27, were inspired after seeing their mom at work.

“Chris actually asked, ‘Will you put in a good word for me?’ and I laughed. I said, ‘Of course I will. And then when they put the put the uniform on, it was just overwhelming,” she said.

She’s a proud mom this Mother’s Day weekend. She’s glad to see her hard work payoff with her boys entering what is now the family business.

“She always taught us growing up to work hard and always get things done, don’t complain just get everything done,” Chris Kaczmarek said.

“To put it bluntly, she’s awesome. She takes care of us when we need it, always looks after us and makes sure we are doing everything that we need to be doing,” Geoff Kaczmarek said.

“I don’t work with them every day but people are always telling me how great they are. What great workers they are, that I raised really genuine children and that they care about people. That’s the best feeling in the world,” Perreira said.