BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — Fire officials responded to a fire at a suburban Ikea store Saturday evening.

Police said a rooftop fire broke out at the Ikea at 750 E Boughton Road in Bolingbrook, Ill. Police said the fire was possibly caused by a solar panel.

The fire was struck by the fire department and the store was evacuated.

No injuries were reported.

The store will remain closed until maintenance performs an inspection.

Spent 2hrs in ikea. Had a full cart of Mother’s Day gifts and it catches fire. #can I check out pic.twitter.com/MlmQpiY3kf — Jason Welch (@bcccoach) May 12, 2018