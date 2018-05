Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A 27-year-old man died after he was shot in his face and back in the Garfield Park neighborhood.

He was standing on a sidewalk in the 100 block of S. Albany Ave. around 11 p.m. Friday when two men got out of a silver sedan and started shooting at him.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody.