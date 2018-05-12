Lombard community raises $35K for bonfire burn victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOMBARD, Ill. -- An accident that sent a number of west suburban teenagers to the hospital with serious burn injuries has become a rallying point for the community of Lombard.

On Saturday, students and teachers helped raise more than $35,000 in just four hours to help the victims pay for their medical bills.

It was prom night at Glenbard East High School--a night when many were reflecting on how life can change in an instant. Two weeks ago, several young high school students were laughing with friends at a party when some of them were severely burned in an accident.

For Dawn Wolff, the emotions are still raw. It was two weeks ago that her daughter Alyssa Wolff suffered serious second degree burns while hanging out around a small backyard fire pit at a house party in Glendale Heights. When someone poured gas on the flames, an explosion injured eight people.

“It’s beyond the physical. The emotional – and this is something 15 and 16 year olds should never experience--to have to help your friends when they’re burning, you just don’t want your kids to have to go through this, and have to deal with it their whole life. It’s something that will never go away,” she said.

The community has rallied around the teenagers. They also tied red ribbons around trees all over Lombard. The support has helped Wolff and her daughter stay positive through the painful healing process.

No charges have been filed in the fire. Authorities called it an accident.

GoFundMe pages have been set up for teens who remain hospitalized.

Alyssa Wolf's page says she sustained second degree burns.

Alyssa is currently at the Loyola Medical Center Burn Unit recovering from burn injuries to her body and face.

On Korryn Bachner page, it says she s sustained third degree burns. The community is being asked to “Paint the Town Red.”

Red is one of the colors of the high school these injured children go to. So you can grab some red ribbon, or plastic table cloth and tie it around your trees in the parkway (close to the street). Best thing is you don’t have to just live in the town of the school. You can do this anywhere. Go ahead and take a pic and post on social media with #paintthetownred and #ramstrong

A recent update on Ivan Galaza page, says the teen is able to write messages now.

Hi everyone an update on Ivan. Today Ivan was able to writing saying he misses his friends. The fact that he is able to write despite his injuries shows how much of a fighter he is. It’s going to be a long road ahead of him but keeping him in your thoughts will be greatly appreciated by his family

Autumn Hamilton’s page said she had recently completed her first surgery.

Autumn just completed her first surgery. The surgeon, Dr. Baldea, said that it went very, very well. He was able to work the maximum amount of time- 3 hours. ... The surgical team was able to address over 50% of the 3rd degree burns and feel this will hopefully be her biggest surgery. ... She continues to receive medication to ensure she is not in any pain and she remains very responsive to voices and touch. This is all very encouraging and positive! This entire process is very slow moving forward. We appreciate your prayers, caring messages and never ending support.

Oscar Berrum's page says he faces many doctors visits and physical therapy to heal.