× Flash Flood Watch tonight/Sunday morning for a good portion of the Chicago area along and north of Interstate-80

Heavy downpours associated with strong thunderstorms traversing areas already saturated by previous rains this morning and afternoon may cause localized flooding problems, especially across northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana where a Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 7PM CDT this evening through Sunday morning along and north of Interstate-80 (green-shaded area depicted on the highlighted map above).

The National Weather Prediction Center has the Chicago area under a Slight to Marginal Risk of Excessive Rainfall through 7AM CDT Sunday morning…see map below. Also the National Weather Service Quantitative Precipitation Branch has delineated 1 to 2-inches of rain expected over a good portion of the Chicago area by 7am CDT Sunday morning – see additional map displayed below.

Excessive Rainfall 10AM CDT Saturday to 7AM CDT Sunday…

Quantitative Precipitation expected 7AM CDT Saturday to 7AM CDT Sunday…