Flash Flood Watch tonight/Sunday morning for a good portion of the Chicago area along and north of Interstate-80

Posted 1:07 PM, May 12, 2018, by , Updated at 01:14PM, May 12, 2018

Heavy downpours associated with strong thunderstorms traversing areas already saturated by previous rains this morning and afternoon may cause localized flooding problems, especially across northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana where a Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 7PM CDT this evening through Sunday morning along and north of Interstate-80 (green-shaded area depicted on the highlighted map above).

The National Weather Prediction Center has the Chicago area under a Slight to Marginal Risk of Excessive Rainfall through 7AM CDT Sunday morning…see map below. Also the National Weather Service Quantitative Precipitation Branch has delineated 1 to 2-inches of rain expected over a good portion of the Chicago area by 7am CDT Sunday morning – see additional map displayed below.

Excessive Rainfall 10AM CDT Saturday to 7AM CDT Sunday…

Day 1 Excessive Rainfall Forecast

Quantitative Precipitation expected 7AM CDT Saturday to 7AM CDT Sunday…

24-Hr Day 1 QPF