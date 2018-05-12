Man, 60, injured after fire, explosion at Soldier Field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A man was injured and hospitalized after fire officials responded to an explosion and fire at Soldier Field.

Police said two gas tanks plus a white tent caught on fire Saturday just before noon. Authorities said the fire started with a cooking device at the White Castle tent.

The man, 60, suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, according to the Chicago Tribune.

An Autism Speaks event was taking place at Soldier Field during the time of the incident.

Three other people were treated at the scene for minor injuries.