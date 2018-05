[UPDATE] Game is expected to start at 3:35 p.m.

We intend to begin today's game at approximately 3:35 p.m. CDT. Thanks for your patience and please let us know if you have any other questions. pic.twitter.com/tgXJ3H6Qga — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 12, 2018

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox game has been delayed due to potential storms in the area.

The Cubs tweeted that the start of the game would be delayed to allow the potential threat of thunderstorms to pass.

Storms are expected in the Chicago area throughout the day Saturday.