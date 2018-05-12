Contreras hits 3rd HR in 2 games, Cubs beat White Sox 8-4

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Willson Contreras hit his third homer in two games and drove in three runs, and the Chicago Cubs beat the crosstown White Sox 8-4 on Saturday at a rainy and cold Wrigley Field.

Contreras continued his surge after hitting two home runs and setting a career high with seven RBIs in Friday's 11-2 romp. He had an RBI single in the second, a two-run drive in the seventh and finished with three hits as the Cubs won their fifth in a row.

Contreras is 10 for 15 with eight extra-base hits and 11 RBIs over the past three games. His average has jumped from .230 to 281.

Cubs slugger Anthony Rizzo hit a three-run homer in a four-run first against James Shields after the start was delayed 2 hours, 15 minutes. Javier Baez added two hits and scored twice in his first appearance in the leadoff spot this season.

Jon Lester (2-2) allowed one run and four hits in 5 2/3 innings. The four-time All-Star has a 1.82 ERA in his past five starts.

Brandon Morrow came in with runners on second and third in the ninth after right fielder Kris Bryant dropped Trayce Thompson's fly and got three outs for his ninth save in 10 chances. He walked Tim Anderson to load the bases before retiring Jose Abreu on a game-ending grounder.

The White Sox lost their seventh straight to fall to 9-27 — the worst 36-game start in franchise history.

Shields (1-4) went six innings, allowing five runs and seven hits. The veteran right-hander is winless in seven starts and eight appearances since a season-opening victory at Kansas City.

Matt Davidson hit a three-run homer in the eighth for the White Sox.

The Cubs have outscored the Miami Marlins and White Sox 50-15 during their win streak. And they quickly jumped on Shields in this one.

Rizzo's drive to left-center gave him six homers this season and five in the past nine games. David Bote added an RBI single in the inning.

Contreras drove in another run with a single in the second and made it 7-1 with his homer against Chris Beck in the seventh.