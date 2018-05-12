Afternoon storms cause damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GENEVA, Ill. -- A strong line of afternoon storms left behind a trail of damage, mostly from lightning. And more storms are expected overnight.

In Geneva, firefighters could be seen in an attic attacking a blaze that started after lightning struck the roof of a house.

It happened right before 2 o'clock this afternoon on Fox Run Drive. There were no injuries, but the home was deemed uninhabitable due to all the fire, smoke, and water damage.

And in Skokie, on Mulford, a possible lightning strike split open a tree sending limbs onto the sidewalk and street. No one injured here either -- but neighbors were startled.