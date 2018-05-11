× White Sox garage sale tomorrow

CHICAGO — If your mom’s a Sox fan, you may be able to pick up a special Mother’s Day gift for her tomorrow.

The White Sox will hold its annual garage sale at Guaranteed Rate Field tomorrow.

The sale is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Admission and parking is free.

Fans will have the opportunity to pick up special items like game-used jerseys and equipment and an oversized White Sox piggy bank.

Tomorrow’s event coincides with Family Field Day. Proceeds from both events benefit White Sox Charities.