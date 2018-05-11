× White Sox Game Notes For Friday vs. Chicago

* The White Sox have lost five straight and nine of the last 10. In that span, the Sox’s starters have posted a 5.76 ERA. They are the only team without 10 wins this season.

* The Cubs swept the Marlins earlier this week, scoring 31 runs in the three games. It is tied for the most runs in a three-game series so far this season (Blue Jays scored 31 against the Royals).

* The Cubs took three of four games in the Crosstown Classic last season, outscoring the Sox 22-11. The White Sox hit just .206 in the series last season.

* After hitting four home runs in two games against the Royals on April 26 and 27, Matt Davidson has yet to hit a homer since. Despite this, he has a .410 on-base percentage since then (10 games) but has only one RBI.

* In his last four games, Kris Bryant is 6-for-16 (.375) with three home runs, including his 100th career home run. In his career, however, Bryant has batted just .212 with one home run against the White Sox in 14 games.

* Since the start of last season, the White Sox are 6-18 in interleague play, allowing 39 home runs, the second-most in that span (Orioles, 42). Since 2017, the Cubs are 13-9 in interleague play and have averaged 5.32 runs, the most among NL teams.