Wet, cool weekend ahead

A wet pattern is establishing itself, one which will produce thundery downpours in waves through late Saturday night. Weekend rainfall is likely to be in the 1” to 2.6” range across the Greater Chicago area.

It won’t rain continuously but the rains will hit in thundery clusters with a number of rain-free hours between them fueled by northbound tropical moisture through a 90-degree air mass in downstate Illinois on Saturday.

Here are a couple of snapshots of the periods likely to see the greatest concentration of heaviest downpours, one early Saturday morning then another, possibly stronger wave late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Much cooler weekend ahead

Along with the threat of showers and thunderstorms, much cooler temperatures are expected. Highs will struggle to reach the low 50s on Saturday, about 30 degrees cooler than the low 80s observed just a week ago.