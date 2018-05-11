Summer-level warmth to our south to fuel heavy storms
Cold lake and “NNE” flow culprits in Saturday’s March-level chill; strong late April sun get warming underway Sunday afternoon; summer-like warmth Monday into Thursday-midweek t-storms?
Chicagoans face cold, February-level temps running 15 to 20-degrees below early April norms into Tuesday; next week to feature the full range of finicky spring weather—from possible sticking snow early to late week 60s
Our fastest warming month can feature wild weather swings
Thundery downpours to sweep the area in clusters over coming days; Wednesday afternoon heating threatens to fuel some severe late afternoon or evening storms; total rainfalls next 4 days appear impressive; May’s sudden warmth boosts lake temp
Update: Winter Storm/heavy snow to our north and potential severe weather to our south Tuesday
Slight risk of severe thunderstorms tonight into Thursday across Chicago area
Warmth locked—May’s opening 3 weeks to average 28-degrees warmer than the same period in April ; waves of t-storms in coming days could produce heavy 7-day rainfalls
Winter storm warning: 4-9 inches expected south of metro area
Late-March-level temps riding gusty “NE” winds into the area; spells of rainfall may include embedded t-storms; chill’s temporary—summerlike warmth including 80s back Tue & Wed
Chicago’s weather history is clear; Warmth to visit more frequently in the weeks ahead—cool surges Wednesday & Friday to precede first 80-degree temp in 6 months Monday
A classic April mix—big snows north; tornadoes/powerful t-storms south; active pattern in place over coming week with chill locked and series of disturbances suggesting snow’s not over; surge of “warmth” late next week
2nd wave of Wednesday storms rake the area with some 60+ mph gusts, downpours and hail; quieter weather Thursday—but a huge pressure spread builds across the Midwest Friday/Saturday laying the foundation for strong, chilly “ENE” winds and spells of rain
Low pressure moving over Chicago to produce winter storm/heavy snow to our north and potential severe weather to our south Tuesday