Contreras keeps on slugging, Cubs pound White Sox 11-2

CHICAGO — Willson Contreras had two homers, two doubles and drove in a career-high seven runs on his bobblehead day, and the Chicago Cubs pounded the crosstown White Sox 11-2 on Friday.

Contreras capped a five-run first against Carson Fulmer with his second career grand slam. He doubled in the fourth, hit a solo homer in the sixth and added a two-run double in the seventh.

That gave him three doubles, two triples and two homers in his past 10 at-bats. Contreras is also the first Cubs player with seven extra-base hits in two games since at least 1913, according to STATS.

Kris Bryant homered for the fourth time in five games as the Cubs collected 15 hits in another easy victory at Wrigley Field. They pounded Miami 31-9 in a three-game sweep this week and have won four straight after a season-high five-game skid.

Tyler Chatwood (3-3) gave up two runs and three hits in five innings to improve to 3-0 in his past four starts. The right-hander walked five, bringing his major league-leading total to 32, while striking out six.

With their sixth straight loss, the White Sox matched the 1948 team for the worst 35-game start in franchise history at 9-26.

Fulmer (2-3) lasted 1 2/3 innings after getting knocked out early in a loss to Minnesota last week. The right-hander gave up five runs and three hits while walking four.

In his past two starts, Fulmer has allowed 10 runs and 10 hits and walked six in 5 1/3 innings.

On a cool and soggy afternoon, he gave up a leadoff double to Ben Zobrist in the first and quickly unraveled after that. Fulmer walked two in the inning and hit Kris Bryant in the left arm.

Anthony Rizzo drove in Zobrist with a single, and Contreras delivered the big blow one out later. He knocked a 3-2 pitch to the center-field basket after falling behind 0-2, giving the Cubs their first grand slam of the season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: OF Avisail Garcia (strained right hamstring) ran in the outfield prior to the game, though manager Rick Renteria offered no timetable for his return. Garcia has not played since April 23.

Cubs: RHP Yu Darvish (flu) will come off the 10-day disabled list to start Tuesday at Atlanta, and LHP Jose Quintana will pitch Monday on his regular rest against the Braves at Wrigley Field.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP James Shields (1-3, 5.14 ERA) goes for his first victory since the season opener. Winless in his past seven appearances (six starts), he took a no-hitter into the seventh against Minnesota on Sunday but did not figure in the decision as the White Sox lost.

Cubs: LHP Jon Lester (2-1, 2.82) looks to continue his run of strong outings. The four-time All-Star is 1-1 with a 1.88 ERA in his past four starts.