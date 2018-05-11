Commander Bauer, wounded officers among those honored at annual ceremony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Hundreds of Chicago police officers were honored Friday afternoon at an annual awards ceremony.

Officers were at the Hyatt Hotel for the annual Chicago Police Recognition Ceremony.

This year, the department honored the courage and bravery of dozens of officers, including two who were shot in the line of duty while policing one of the most dangerous pockets of the city.

Sgt. Leo Augle and Officer Colin Ryan were both shot during an incident in Back of the Yards last May.

They were honored for their courage under fire. Both received Blue Star Awards and the Superintendent’s Award for Valor.

Also the widow and daughter of Commander Paul Bauer appeared on stage to accept the William Powers Leadership award which was given to Bauer posthumously.

As the awards took place inside the hotel, someone vandalized several of their cars on the street.

The windows of police vehicles in the 100 block of Lower Wacker were smashed – apparently by loose concrete.

Police say seven city vehicles were damaged by a man who was taken to Northwestern Hospital for mental evaluation.