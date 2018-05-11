Comedian Tammy Pescatelli is in town!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Arguably one of the hardest working women in comedy today, Tammy Pescatelli brings brassy sexiness with a female voice of witty sarcasm to her audiences, holding her own on the topics of sports, television, dating and family life using tongue-in-cheek humor. She is one of the only female comedians who is relatable to every audience member-male & female.

“Tammy Pescatelli’s Way After School Special,” her new special, was filmed in early 2018, it was a highly anticipated follow up to Tammy’s award winning one hour Netflix special, “Finding the Funny.” Tammy has recently appeared on “The View,” “Guy’s Grocery Games: Comics Compete” and “The Howard Stern Show” and her film credits include: “Made in Brooklyn,” “I Am Battle Comic,” “Single: A Documentary Film” and “Everybody Wants to Be Italian.”

She's at the Improv this weekend.

Showtimes: Thurs. 7:30PM / Fri. 8:00PM & 10:15PM / Sat.7:00PM & 9:15PM / Sun. 7:00PM

chicago.improv.com