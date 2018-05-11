‘Chelsea Dagger’ band surprised with Blackhawks sweaters on WGN

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Fratellis

New album ‘In Your Own Sweet Time’ out now.

On tour across North American now (starting April 26th), playing at Chicago Metro tonight (May 11th).

Metro located at: 3730 N. Clark St., Chicago

For more information, go to: thefratellis.com

http://metrochicago.com/

CHICAGO -- You know the song, you love it. It's the quintessential Chicago Blackhawks song following a goal -- Chelsea Dagger!

The song has become an anthem for Hawks fans at the United Center, and is known all over Chicago.

The Fratellis, a Scottish rock band from Glasgow, are the geniuses behind the catchy song, and joined WGN Midday News for a performance Friday.

Lead singer, Jon Fratelli told WGN he didn't even like the song when he wrote it.

"I think after 12 years I get it, it's catchy," Jon said about the song.

During their visit, WGN surprised The Fratellis with a gift from the Blackhawks -- personalized sweaters, making them "honorary Hawks."

The Fratellis have a new album out now -- and they're on tour.

