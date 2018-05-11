‘Chelsea Dagger’ band surprised with Blackhawks sweaters on WGN

The Fratellis
CHICAGO -- You know the song, you love it. It's the quintessential Chicago Blackhawks song following a goal -- Chelsea Dagger!
The song has become an anthem for Hawks fans at the United Center, and is known all over Chicago.
The Fratellis, a Scottish rock band from Glasgow, are the geniuses behind the catchy song, and joined WGN Midday News for a performance Friday.
Lead singer, Jon Fratelli told WGN he didn't even like the song when he wrote it.
"I think after 12 years I get it, it's catchy," Jon said about the song.
During their visit, WGN surprised The Fratellis with a gift from the Blackhawks -- personalized sweaters, making them "honorary Hawks."
The Fratellis have a new album out now -- and they're on tour.
