Banker donates time and generosity

Life is busy when you are working in the corporate world. But one area banking executive doesn’t let that get in the way. Donating his time and generosity both on the clock and in his spare time.

Fifth third bank regional manager Eric Smith doesn’t take his high powered corporate position for granted.

Last week, Smith along with 200 bank employees, gathered at navy pier for what has become 5th 3rd banks annual day of service- May 3rd. Together, they packed nearly 2000 pack backs filled with nutritious food for hungry children.

And since investing is important to bankers, Eric and his 5th 3rd team spent the afternoon delivering a gift card valued at $1053 to moms--- who had just delivered a baby.

The money is to help invest in a college savings plan.

But Eric’s commitment and dedication to serve his community go beyond his job duties. Recently he has been working with the Chicago Public Schools to create a program that will help high school students get a head start to earning a banking certificate.

Eric Smith is one of Chicago’s Very Own.