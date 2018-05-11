Adopt-A-Pet: Anti-Cruelty Society

Colette Bradley and Christine Natarelli
Anti-Cruelty Society
510 N. LaSalle St., Chicago
Event:
Bark in the Park
Saturday, May 19th, 2018
Stadium Green next to Soldier Field
Check-in/Registration opens at 7:30 a.m.
5K walk kicks off at 9 a.m.
Party continues until noon.
The 5K stroll with or without your dog is along Chicago’s beautiful lakefront path. After the walk, the party continues with over 50 pet-related sponsors and vendors, food and drink samples, an agility course, dog demonstrations, doggy massages, and activities for the whole family. Live music and beer for purchase will begin at 10 a.m.
Registration is $40 in advance for adults; $10 for kids ages (3-12); $45 day-of for adults and $15 for kids day-of.