Adopt-A-Pet: Anti-Cruelty Society

Colette Bradley and Christine Natarelli

Anti-Cruelty Society

510 N. LaSalle St., Chicago

www.anticruelty.org

Event:

Bark in the Park

Saturday, May 19th, 2018

Stadium Green next to Soldier Field

Check-in/Registration opens at 7:30 a.m.

5K walk kicks off at 9 a.m.

Party continues until noon.

The 5K stroll with or without your dog is along Chicago’s beautiful lakefront path. After the walk, the party continues with over 50 pet-related sponsors and vendors, food and drink samples, an agility course, dog demonstrations, doggy massages, and activities for the whole family. Live music and beer for purchase will begin at 10 a.m.

Registration is $40 in advance for adults; $10 for kids ages (3-12); $45 day-of for adults and $15 for kids day-of.