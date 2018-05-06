× Chicago Chef Judson Allen dead at 36

CHICAGO — A Chicago chef known as “The Architect of Flavor” has died.

Chef Judson Allen passed away Saturday morning at 36. It’s believed he suffered a heart attack.

Allen was a finalist on “The Next Food Network Star” and was a chef at Taste 222 in the West Loop.

He was also comedian and talk show host Steve Harvey’s personal chef.

Allen appeared on the WGN Weekend Morning news in march to promote his book “The Spice Diet.”

He had lost nearly 200 pounds and kept it off for 14 years.