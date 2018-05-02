Boy, 15, shot in head on CTA bus by stray bullet, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A 15-year-old boy was shot in the head while he was traveling on a CTA bus Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened on the 6200 block of South California around 1 p.m. The teen was on the bus when a bullet went through a window and struck him in the head.

The teen was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition. He is now in good condition.

Police said the victim appeared to not be the intended target.

CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson said someone fired shots from two blocks away.

He said the teen was heading home from Walter Payton High School.