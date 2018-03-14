Romeoville High School changes walkout plans after Instagram threat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. -- Students across the country will stage a walkout protest against gun violence today, but Romeoville High School will not take part due to a threat on social media.

The suburban high school changed its walkout plans after reports of a threat on Instagram.

Parents and students alerted Romeoville police Tuesday of a post with a male student holding a firearm, which several students commented on and shared.

Police investigated and determined it was an air-soft gun, and that the post was not a legitimate threat.

But, as a precaution and do to the timing of the post, RHS principal has told families that all students will remain indoors today with a normal class schedule.

Students will be allowed to assemble in a show of unity at a later date and time.

Meantime, a pro-gun group called Overpasses For America, has organized a morning march to Romeoville High School in a show of support for the second amendment and the right to bear arms.

The principal has indicated that an already scheduled police presence will be at the school to ensure safety.