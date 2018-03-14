× Ravinia Festival announces 2018 lineup

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. –Ravinia has announced its lineup for the 2018 summer season.

The festival will run from June 1 through September 16 this year and will feature more than 140 performers and special events.

Some highlights this year include Roger Daltry, Bryan Adams, Anita Baker, Culture Club with Boy George, The Beach Boys, 50 Cent, Diana Ross, Earth, Wind & Fire and Tony Bennett.

President and CEO of Ravinia Welz Kaufman joined WGN Morning News Wednesday to reveal this season’s best performers.

CLICK HERE: FULL RAVINIA SCHEDULE

Tickets will be available to donors beginning March 20.

There will be a new way of purchasing tickets for the general public — tickets for performances in June or July go on sale May 8, performances in August or Septenver go on sale May 10, exclusively at Ravinia.org.

Ravinia is located at 418 Sheridan Road in Highland Park.

For more info, visit: www.ravinia.org