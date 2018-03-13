Trailer for new ‘Fantastic Beasts’ movie released

The first trailer for the new “Fantastic Beasts” movie has been released.

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” is the sequel to “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” which followed Newt Scamander, a Hufflepuff with a love of dangerous magical creatures, through New York City after he loses a suitcase filled with magical beasts.

“The Crimes of Grindelwald” takes viewers to Hogwarts years before young Harry Potter attended and shows the rise of the one of the magical world’s darkest wizards, Gellert Grindelwald.

The last time viewers saw Grindelwald, he was being taken away by MACUSA, the American version of the Ministry of Magic.

Jude Law makes his first appearance as a young Albus Dumbledore in the new trailer.

Many familiar faces from the first “Fantastic Beasts” movie make an appearance in the trailer, including No-Maj, Jacob Kowalski, who had his memory erased in the first movie.

The movie comes out in theaters November 16.

Watch the trailer…