CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer shot a person when responding to a “domestic situation” in Bridgeport Tuesday afternoon.

It happened in the 2800 block of South Throop.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, it was a man who was shot and he was taken to Stroger Hospital for treatment. His age and condition were not known.

No other information was provided.

Police Involved Shooting – 2836 S THROOP. Domestic situation results in offender wounded by police after encounter with officers. PIO on scene. Details to follow. pic.twitter.com/u9L3KllzEy — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) March 13, 2018