Paramedic changed story about bodies’ locations in Quintonio LeGrier fatal shooting, attorneys say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Evidence was presented in court Tuesday that accused paramedics of changing their story in the controversial police shooting of Quintonio LeGrier, 19, and his neighbor in 2015.

LeGrier was shot by an officer who said he feared LeGrier was going to attack him with a bat. A stray bullet also killed 55-year-old Bettie Jones, a downstairs neighbor.

Lawyers for the victims’ families allege a paramedic changed his account of where he found the bodies, after he met with attorneys defending the city.

The lawyers representing the families want those attorneys sanctioned for improper behavior.

The body positioning is crucial in a case that could depend on how close LeGrier came to Officer Robert Rialmo.

A spokesperson for the city’s law department issued a statement that said in part,” Any suggestion that our attorneys asked a witness to alter or change their testimony is unequivocally false.”

A judge recently ordered Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson to sit for sworn depositions in a lawsuit filed by LeGrier's family.

Late last year, a police disciplinary body ruled that Officer Robert Rialmo’s shooting of 19-year-old Quintonio LeGrier and bystander Bettie Jones was unjustified after concluding that LeGrier didn’t swing a baseball bat at Rialmo as the officer has contended.

The city’s attorney’s attorneys were criticized after saying they wanted to sue LeGrier’s estate before changing their minds and for asking his mother during her deposition if she conceived her son while working as a prostitute.