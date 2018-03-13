Midday Fix: Trinity Irish Dancers

Michaela Donohue, Academy Manager
Trinity Irish Dancers
747 N Church Road, B1
Elmhurst, IL 60126
877.326.2328
The Trinity Academy of Irish Dance is hosting free dance lessons and performances throughout the Chicagoland area in the run-up to St. Patrick’s Day. The community is invited to meet these exceptional dancers and teachers at all Trinity locations (see below for details).
Schedule of Free Dance Lessons:
Saturday, March 17
Irish American Heritage Center
4626 N. Knox Ave., Chicago, IL 60630
1:00-4:30 p.m. Every 30 minutes in room 303
**While lessons are FREE, there is a fee to enter the IAHC St. Patrick’s Day Party
Chief O’Neill’s Pub in Attic
3471 N. Elston Ave., Chicago, IL 60618
10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Every thirty minutes
Paint the Town Green Irish Market
Downtown Palatine, IL
12:30 – 1:00 p.m. & 1:30 – 2:00 p.m. every 30 minutes
Where you can see Trinity Perform during St. Patrick’s Day Weekend:
For a full schedule of public appearances, visit www.trinityirishdance.com/see-us/ or see below for some highlights!
Highlights in viewing area:
Wednesday, March 14
12:00 p.m. Daley Plaza Chicago, IL
Friday, March 16
11:00 a.m. Chicago Cultural Center (Juicebox Presents: Trinity) Chicago, IL
5:00 p.m. St. Monica’s Parish Fish Fry Chicago, IL
6:00 p.m. Fitz’s Spare Keys Elmhurst, IL
7:00 p.m. St. Alphonsus Fish Fry Chicago, IL
7:30 p.m. Irish American Heritage Center Fish Fry Chicago, IL
TBD Chief O’Neill’s Irish Pub Chicago, IL
TBD Kerry Piper Willowbrook, IL
8:00 p.m. House of Blues (Appearance with Gaelic Storm) Chicago, IL
Saturday, March 17
11:00 a.m. Garfield Park Conservatory (Juicebox Presents: Trinity) Chicago, IL
1:00 p.m. Woodridge Public Library Willowbrook, IL
1:00 p.m. Paint the Town Green Irish Market Palatine, IL
4:00 p.m. Wild Goose Bar Chicago, IL
5:30 p.m. Irish American Heritage Center St. Patrick’ Day Party Chicago, IL
5:15 p.m. Durty Nellies Palatine, IL
5:00 p.m. Bryan’s American Grille Downers Grove, IL
5:00 p.m. Fitz’s Spare Keys Elmhurst, IL
6:00 p.m. CHICAGO BULLS GAME Chicago, IL
7:00 p.m. Knight of Columbus Northlake St. Patrick’s Party Northlake, IL
7:30 pm Imperial Oak Brewing Willow Springs, IL
8:00 p.m. House of Blues (Appearance with Gaelic Storm) Chicago, IL
Friday, March 23
7:30 p.m. Irish American Heritage Center Fish Fry Chicago, IL