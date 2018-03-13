Midday Fix: Trinity Irish Dancers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Trinity Irish Dancers

Michaela Donohue, Academy Manager

Trinity Irish Dancers

747 N Church Road, B1

Elmhurst, IL 60126

877.326.2328

www.trinityirishdance.com

The Trinity Academy of Irish Dance is hosting free dance lessons and performances throughout the Chicagoland area in the run-up to St. Patrick’s Day. The community is invited to meet these exceptional dancers and teachers at all Trinity locations (see below for details).

Schedule of Free Dance Lessons:

Saturday, March 17

Irish American Heritage Center

4626 N. Knox Ave., Chicago, IL 60630

1:00-4:30 p.m. Every 30 minutes in room 303

**While lessons are FREE, there is a fee to enter the IAHC St. Patrick’s Day Party

Chief O’Neill’s Pub in Attic

3471 N. Elston Ave., Chicago, IL 60618

10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Every thirty minutes

Paint the Town Green Irish Market

Downtown Palatine, IL

12:30 – 1:00 p.m. & 1:30 – 2:00 p.m. every 30 minutes

Where you can see Trinity Perform during St. Patrick’s Day Weekend:

For a full schedule of public appearances, visit www.trinityirishdance.com/see-us/ or see below for some highlights!

Highlights in viewing area:

Wednesday, March 14

12:00 p.m. Daley Plaza Chicago, IL

Friday, March 16

11:00 a.m. Chicago Cultural Center (Juicebox Presents: Trinity) Chicago, IL

5:00 p.m. St. Monica’s Parish Fish Fry Chicago, IL

6:00 p.m. Fitz’s Spare Keys Elmhurst, IL

7:00 p.m. St. Alphonsus Fish Fry Chicago, IL

7:30 p.m. Irish American Heritage Center Fish Fry Chicago, IL

TBD Chief O’Neill’s Irish Pub Chicago, IL

TBD Kerry Piper Willowbrook, IL

8:00 p.m. House of Blues (Appearance with Gaelic Storm) Chicago, IL

Saturday, March 17

11:00 a.m. Garfield Park Conservatory (Juicebox Presents: Trinity) Chicago, IL

1:00 p.m. Woodridge Public Library Willowbrook, IL

1:00 p.m. Paint the Town Green Irish Market Palatine, IL

4:00 p.m. Wild Goose Bar Chicago, IL

5:30 p.m. Irish American Heritage Center St. Patrick’ Day Party Chicago, IL

5:15 p.m. Durty Nellies Palatine, IL

5:00 p.m. Bryan’s American Grille Downers Grove, IL

5:00 p.m. Fitz’s Spare Keys Elmhurst, IL

6:00 p.m. CHICAGO BULLS GAME Chicago, IL

7:00 p.m. Knight of Columbus Northlake St. Patrick’s Party Northlake, IL

7:30 pm Imperial Oak Brewing Willow Springs, IL

8:00 p.m. House of Blues (Appearance with Gaelic Storm) Chicago, IL

Friday, March 23

7:30 p.m. Irish American Heritage Center Fish Fry Chicago, IL