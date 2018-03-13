Midday Fix: Trinity Irish Dancers

Posted 1:42 PM, March 13, 2018, by , Updated at 01:47PM, March 13, 2018

The Trinity Irish Dancers

Michaela Donohue, Academy Manager

747 N Church Road, B1

Elmhurst, IL 60126

877.326.2328

www.trinityirishdance.com

The Trinity Academy of Irish Dance is hosting free dance lessons and performances throughout the Chicagoland area in the run-up to St. Patrick’s Day. The community is invited to meet these exceptional dancers and teachers at all Trinity locations (see below for details).

 

Schedule of Free Dance Lessons:

Saturday, March 17

Irish American Heritage Center

4626 N. Knox Ave., Chicago, IL 60630

1:00-4:30 p.m. Every 30 minutes in room 303

**While lessons are FREE, there is a fee to enter the IAHC St. Patrick’s Day Party

Chief O’Neill’s Pub in Attic

3471 N. Elston Ave., Chicago, IL  60618

10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Every thirty minutes

Paint the Town Green Irish Market

Downtown Palatine, IL

12:30 – 1:00 p.m. & 1:30 – 2:00 p.m. every 30 minutes

Where you can see Trinity Perform during St. Patrick’s Day Weekend:

For a full schedule of public appearances, visit www.trinityirishdance.com/see-us/ or see below for some highlights!

Highlights in viewing area:

Wednesday, March 14

12:00 p.m.              Daley Plaza                                                             Chicago, IL

Friday, March 16

11:00 a.m.    Chicago Cultural Center (Juicebox Presents: Trinity)             Chicago, IL

5:00 p.m.       St. Monica’s Parish Fish Fry                                    Chicago, IL

6:00 p.m.       Fitz’s Spare Keys                                                            Elmhurst, IL

7:00 p.m.       St. Alphonsus Fish Fry                                                 Chicago, IL

7:30 p.m.       Irish American Heritage Center Fish Fry         Chicago, IL

TBD                  Chief O’Neill’s Irish Pub                                              Chicago, IL

TBD                  Kerry Piper                                                                         Willowbrook, IL

8:00 p.m.      House of Blues (Appearance with Gaelic Storm)                         Chicago, IL

 

Saturday, March 17

11:00 a.m.     Garfield Park Conservatory (Juicebox Presents: Trinity)         Chicago, IL

1:00 p.m.       Woodridge Public Library                                        Willowbrook, IL

1:00 p.m.       Paint the Town Green Irish Market                     Palatine, IL

4:00 p.m.       Wild Goose Bar                                                               Chicago, IL

5:30 p.m.       Irish American Heritage Center St. Patrick’ Day Party               Chicago, IL

5:15 p.m.       Durty Nellies                                                                    Palatine, IL

5:00 p.m.       Bryan’s American Grille                                             Downers Grove, IL

5:00 p.m.       Fitz’s Spare Keys                                                             Elmhurst, IL

6:00 p.m.       CHICAGO BULLS GAME                                           Chicago, IL

7:00 p.m.       Knight of Columbus Northlake St. Patrick’s Party                        Northlake, IL

7:30 pm         Imperial Oak Brewing                                                 Willow Springs, IL

8:00 p.m.        House of Blues (Appearance with Gaelic Storm)                          Chicago, IL

Friday, March 23

7:30 p.m.               Irish American Heritage Center Fish Fry                                    Chicago, IL