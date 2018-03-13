× Man with 4-year-old carjacked in Naperville, police say

NAPERVILLE, Ill. – Police in the western suburbs are searching for two men they said were involved in an armed carjacking of a man who was with his child.

The carjacking happened around 8 p.m. Monday night in the 2100 block of Allegra Circle in Naperville.

Police said a man was sitting in a 2016 red Nissan Rogue with his 4-year-old child when the two suspects walked up to him. Police said one of them pulled out a gun and demanded the victim’s cell phone and keys.

The man and his child got out of the SUV and the suspects drove off in it.

No one was injured.

One of the suspects is described as a black male, about 20 years old, 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 9 inches, dark skin, thin build and has dark curly hair. He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

The other suspect is described as a black male, about 20 years old, who was wearing a mask, hooded sweatshirt and was armed with a gun.

Anyone with information is asked to call Naperville police at 630-420-6666.