Man, 50, fatally stabbed in West Ridge

CHICAGO – Police are questioning a person of interest after a man was found fatally stabbed in the city’s West Ridge neighborhood, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Police were called to an assault in progress around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 2500 block of West Fitch Avenue. When police arrived at the apartment building, they found a 50-year-old man already dead.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide, the Tribune said.

No further information was provided.