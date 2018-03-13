Lunchbreak: Chilaquiles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Andrew Sikkelerus

Craft Urban located in Geneva, IL, 211 James Street

Crafturban.com

Event:

Brunch begins on March 24th

Recipe:

Our version of Chilaquiles:

Tostadas soaked briefly in salsa guajillo, layered with chorizo, queso fresco and topped with a sunny side egg, lime crema and a salad of cilantro, pickled onion, avocado and radish.

To start we need to make salsa, the most important part.

This simple salsa is made with guajillo chile, a mild dried chile with a complex fruity flavor. It is one of the most popular chiles in Mexico for making salsa. If you don’t like your salsa too hot this is a good one for you. It is full of flavor but with less burn. This is a versatile salsa that goes well with many dishes.

Equipment Needed

Cutting board

Sauce pan

Blender

Strainer

Mixing Bowl

Spoon

Guajillo Chile Salsa Recipe:

prep 15 mins

cook 50 mins

total 1 hour, 5 mins

yield 1 quart

Ingredients:

16 guajillo chiles

4 cloves of garlic

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

4 cups of water

2 tablespoons cooking oil

Salt to taste

Instructions:

Remove the stems, seeds, and veins from the chiles. Discard.

Peel the cloves of garlic.

Chop the cilantro. You can use the stems.

Put all the ingredients in a saucepan.

Add just enough water to cover the ingredients, about 4 cups.

Bring the water to a boil then reduce the heat to low.

Simmer for 1 minute then turn off the heat.

Allow the ingredients to soak for 15 minutes. The dried chiles will reconstitute in this time.

Pour all of the ingredients including the soaking water into the blender. Blend until smooth, about 2 minutes. Add a little water if needed to blend.

Strain the mixture back into a bowl. Discard the paste that remains in the strainer.

Heat 2 tablespoons of cooking oil in your saucepan over medium heat then add the strained salsa.

Turn the heat to low.

Simmer the salsa for 30 minutes until it thickens. The salsa will darken in color during this time.

To assemble:

¼ cup queso fresco crumbled

¼ cup cooked chorizo

¼ cup sour cream whipped with juice of ½ lime

¼ cup picked cilantro leaves

¼ cup julienne red onion, marinated with salt sugar and lime juice

2 tortillas fried crisp

1 whole farm egg, cooked sunny side up

½ avocado, sliced

1 ea radish, sliced thinly

Spoon the sauce onto plate with a bit of chorizo and queso fresco, add tostada and drench in salsa, repeat process with second tostada. Top with the last of the chorizo, then the egg. Toss cilantro with marinated onions, radish and avocado, place on top of egg. Drizzle with lime cream for garnish.