Loyola Men’s basketball team heads to NCAA Tournament for first time in 33 years

CHICAGO -- For the first time in 33 years, the Loyola University Men's Basketball team is going to the NCAA Tournament.

On Tuesday morning, the team, as well as the band, cheerleaders and coaches, boarded the buses to the airport. They're heading to Dallas for the first round of the tournament.

Loyola hasn't received an invite to the NCAA tournament since 1985, and they're the only team in Illinois to get invited this year.

Loyola is ranked 11th in the South Region and will play miami -- the No. 6 seed -- on Thursday afternoon. Tip off is at 2:10 p.m.

Fans say they're feeling confident in their underdog team, since they got hot at the end of the regular season.

The Ramblers were a lock for the tournament when they beat Illinois State last week, winning the Missouri Valley Conference.

The team finished the season 28-5.