Icy conditions causing spin-outs, crashes on I-65 in NW Indiana

NORTHWEST INDIANA — Icy road conditions in Northwest Indiana caused multiple spin-outs and accidents Tuesday morning.

The slick and icy conditions were reported on I-65 anywhere between US-30 and I-90 and on 80/94 near I-65.

Indiana State Police says at least 15 accidents happened in that stretch of area.

Icy icy!!! I-65 is an ice rink btw US30 and 80/94. Indiana State Police says at least 15 crashes in that stretch. Salt trucks out working to salt the area. pic.twitter.com/jTWygvR3qr — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) March 13, 2018

Salt trucks are out and working to salt the roadway.

The accidents and treacherous conditions caused major delays and back-ups.

Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.