Heavier snow showers may impact travel in portions of the Chicago area this afternoon/evening

A pool of colder air aloft embedded in the strong north to south flow down the length of Lake Michigan may cause extensive snow shower activity across portions of the Chicago area this Tuesday afternoon into the early evening hours. Primarily affected counties are Lake, Cook, DuPage, Will and Kankakee Counties in northeast Illinois and Lake into Porter Counties in Indiana (shaded areas on highlighted map).

The snow could restrict visibility and accumulate enough to make roads slick in areas under the heavier snow showers. Timing of these more intense snow showers looks to coincide with the afternoon/evening commute, so be prepared for the possibility of considerably slowed, potentially hazardous travel this afternoon/evening.