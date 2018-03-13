× St. Charles elementary school to be closed, converted in to early childhood center

ST. CHARLES, Ill. — Fox Ridge Elementary School in St. Charles will be closed next year and converted into an early childhood center.

The school board in District 303 made the decision Monday.

About 700 Fox Ridge students will have to move to other schools.

Last month, the board rejected a proposal to repurpose both Fox and Lincoln Elementary Schools, citing declining enrollment and underutilized classroom space.

Fox Ridge is currently operating at only 69 percent of capacity.